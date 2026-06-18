Evident Launches NORTEC 700 Eddy Current Array Flaw Detector for NDT Inspections

Evident has announced the launch of a new eddy current array flaw detector that optimizes NDT inspections by simplifying the learning curve and offering a more cost-effective solution.

The NORTEC 700 Eddy Current Array Flaw Detector is available in three models, which are:

N700: Conventional eddy current (ECT) for single-frequency inspections

Conventional eddy current (ECT) for single-frequency inspections N700D: Expanded versatility with enhanced dual-frequency and bolt-hole capabilities

Expanded versatility with enhanced dual-frequency and bolt-hole capabilities N700i: Both ECT and advanced eddy current array (ECA)

The N700i model also features a defect viewer for bolthole inspection and automatic layer detection.

By offering multiple configurations, technicians can transition between ECT and ECA while using the same interface. This reduces the need for additional instruments and makes setup easy.

The tool also introduces a new generation of eddy current array probes, with up to 256 channels.

This new NDT inspection tool is ideal for applications like:

Surface inspection

Bolthole inspection

Conductivity and coating thickness measurement

Critical hole inspection

Dual-frequency inspection

Key features that are beneficial for aviation maintenance organizations include:

Simple controls

Lightweight portability

Next-generation probe technology

High-fidelity imaging

Multiple test capabilities

User-friendly interface

Compatibility with digital ecosystems

Application-based Intelligent presets

According to Evident, “Using intelligent signal interpretation, the N700i can accurately distinguish between fastener and backing material layers and genuine defect responses— reducing false calls and minimizing rework.”