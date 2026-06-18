Evident Launches NORTEC 700 Eddy Current Array Flaw Detector for NDT Inspections

Evident has announced the launch of a new eddy current array flaw detector that optimizes NDT inspections by simplifying the learning curve and offering a more cost-effective solution.
The NORTEC 700 Eddy Current Array Flaw Detector is available in three models, which are:
- N700: Conventional eddy current (ECT) for single-frequency inspections
- N700D: Expanded versatility with enhanced dual-frequency and bolt-hole capabilities
- N700i: Both ECT and advanced eddy current array (ECA)
The N700i model also features a defect viewer for bolthole inspection and automatic layer detection.
By offering multiple configurations, technicians can transition between ECT and ECA while using the same interface. This reduces the need for additional instruments and makes setup easy.
The tool also introduces a new generation of eddy current array probes, with up to 256 channels.
This new NDT inspection tool is ideal for applications like:
- Surface inspection
- Bolthole inspection
- Conductivity and coating thickness measurement
- Critical hole inspection
- Dual-frequency inspection
Key features that are beneficial for aviation maintenance organizations include:
- Simple controls
- Lightweight portability
- Next-generation probe technology
- High-fidelity imaging
- Multiple test capabilities
- User-friendly interface
- Compatibility with digital ecosystems
- Application-based Intelligent presets
According to Evident, “Using intelligent signal interpretation, the N700i can accurately distinguish between fastener and backing material layers and genuine defect responses— reducing false calls and minimizing rework.”