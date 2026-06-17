DMC’s 51 Series Receives QPL Qualification for 6-ton Form Crimp Tools

Daniels Manufacturing Corporation (DMC) has announced that all 51 Series 6-ton form crimp tool products are now approved for the Qualified Products List (QPL).
These military-compliant tools help eliminate large-gauge insulated and uninsulated contacts and terminals.
The three heavy-duty tools added to the QPL are:
- HDE51C Battery-Powered Tool (M5259/8-01): Enables portable use and integrated data collection via Bluetooth for better efficiency
- XHD51 Remote Hydraulic Crimp Head (M5259/4-01): Improves control and precision for maintenance rework centers and high-volume production lines
- HD51 Manual Hydraulic Tool (M5259/5-01): Uses hydraulic mechanical advantage to crimp large components with minimal manual effort and is portable
These tools are qualified to AS5259 standards for crimping terminals onto 8 to 2/0 AWG copper and aluminum wires.
Since each tool has a 340° rotating head, this offers benefits like:
- Improved maneuverability
- Accommodation of interchangeable die sets for optimal electrical integrity
The tool lineup is also complemented by mil-qualified and commercial dies for a variety of crimping needs. These sets come in configurations like:
- Hex
- Nest and indent
- Confined crescent
As the tools are compatible with all dies, this enables technicians to achieve accurate deformation on every termination.