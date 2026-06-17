DMC’s 51 Series Receives QPL Qualification for 6-ton Form Crimp Tools

These tools are qualified to AS5259 standards for crimping terminals onto 8 to 2/0 AWG copper and aluminum wires.
June 17, 2026
2 min read
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Daniels Manufacturing Corporation (DMC)
Three tools with metal heads and different lengths, one with a black handle, one with a red handle, and one with a metal handle

Daniels Manufacturing Corporation (DMC) has announced that all 51 Series 6-ton form crimp tool products are now approved for the Qualified Products List (QPL).

These military-compliant tools help eliminate large-gauge insulated and uninsulated contacts and terminals.

The three heavy-duty tools added to the QPL are:

These tools are qualified to AS5259 standards for crimping terminals onto 8 to 2/0 AWG copper and aluminum wires.

Since each tool has a 340° rotating head, this offers benefits like:

  • Improved maneuverability
  • Accommodation of interchangeable die sets for optimal electrical integrity

The tool lineup is also complemented by mil-qualified and commercial dies for a variety of crimping needs. These sets come in configurations like:

  • Hex
  • Nest and indent
  • Confined crescent

As the tools are compatible with all dies, this enables technicians to achieve accurate deformation on every termination.

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