DMC’s 51 Series Receives QPL Qualification for 6-ton Form Crimp Tools

Daniels Manufacturing Corporation (DMC) has announced that all 51 Series 6-ton form crimp tool products are now approved for the Qualified Products List (QPL).

These military-compliant tools help eliminate large-gauge insulated and uninsulated contacts and terminals.

The three heavy-duty tools added to the QPL are:

HDE51C Battery-Powered Tool (M5259/8-01): Enables portable use and integrated data collection via Bluetooth for better efficiency

Enables portable use and integrated data collection via Bluetooth for better efficiency XHD51 Remote Hydraulic Crimp Head (M5259/4-01) : Improves control and precision for maintenance rework centers and high-volume production lines

: Improves control and precision for maintenance rework centers and high-volume production lines HD51 Manual Hydraulic Tool (M5259/5-01): Uses hydraulic mechanical advantage to crimp large components with minimal manual effort and is portable

These tools are qualified to AS5259 standards for crimping terminals onto 8 to 2/0 AWG copper and aluminum wires.

Since each tool has a 340° rotating head, this offers benefits like:

Improved maneuverability

Accommodation of interchangeable die sets for optimal electrical integrity

The tool lineup is also complemented by mil-qualified and commercial dies for a variety of crimping needs. These sets come in configurations like:

Hex

Nest and indent

Confined crescent

As the tools are compatible with all dies, this enables technicians to achieve accurate deformation on every termination.