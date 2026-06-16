McFarlane Alaska Acquires T3 Tailwheel Product Line

McFarlane Alaska recently announced that the company has acquired the T3 Tailwheel product line into its portfolio, offering increased availability to mechanics and pilots who use these products.

Upon the acquisition, McFarlane Alaska now plans to invest in the T3 platform through actions like:

Expanding manufacturing capability

Developing new products

Increasing inventory support

Introducing supplemental products for emerging markets

This is especially beneficial for backcountry pilots, as they receive more resources and access to bigger infrastructure for support.

Backcountry pilots can count on the same performance they have always expected, now backed by the resources and infrastructure of the broader McFarlane Alaska operation. By offering complementary tailwheels, McFarlane Alaska also gives pilots a bigger range of landing gear options for demanding off-airport operations.

The T3 Tailwheel Suspension System is popular among backcountry pilots, offering benefits like:

Better shock absorption

Lower volume of wear and tear

Improved handling on rough terrain

Aircraft that are supported by the T3 product line include:

Piper PA-18 Super Cub

Cessna 170

Maule

Aviat Husky

Kitfox

Glasair

RANS

Other popular taildraggers

All products are available now through McFarlane Alaska.

McFarlane Alaska CEO Sean McLaughlin says, "We are incredibly proud to bring the T3 product line fully into McFarlane Alaska.”

McLaughlin continues, “These are products that backcountry pilots depend on to fly safely in some of the most demanding environments in the world, and it was important to us that they remain in the right hands.”

“I am confident pilots and mechanics will continue to get the products and support they rely on for years to come,” adds McLaughlin.