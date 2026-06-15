AJW Technique Receives Approval from South African Civil Aviation Authority

AJW Technique has officially been named an Approved Maintenance Organization (AMO) by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA).

AJW Technique is the MRO facility operated by AJW Group.

The AMO approval enables AJW Technique to provide maintenance activities for civilian aeronautical components under the SACAA’s regulatory control.

AJW Technique’s approval is also helping to streamline operations in the area and consolidate vendor bases by bringing advanced capabilities and supply chain improvements to the region.

Under its approval number 1695, AJW Technique is given SACAA B and X ratings, allowing for maintenance of components like:

Engine

Airframe

Avionics

Electrical components

AJW Technique President Louis-Philippe Mallette said, “This certification from SACAA is a fantastic achievement for AJW Technique, of which the whole team should be immensely proud.”

Mallette continued, “It recognizes and rewards the world-class component repair and overhaul support for which our skilled technicians have become justly renowned.”

“It enhances our trade capabilities within the South African market and will thus enable us to further increase the reach of our bespoke services and capabilities in the country,” added Mallette.

Based in Montreal, AJW Technique also has other regional approvals, such as: