Milwaukee Tool Adds Extended Reach Ratchets to M12 FUEL Product Line

Milwaukee Tool has added new ratchets with extended-reach capabilities to its M12 FUEL product line.

The M12 FUEL Extended Reach Ratchets are being released in three options:

1/4"

3/8"

1/2"

As these tools have a slim and compact head and extended neck lengths, they enable technicians to access difficult-to-reach spaces, such as inside an engine.

The M12 FUEL Extended Reach Ratchets offer benefits like:

Easier access to fasteners without alternative solutions

Reduced knuckle contact

Better maneuverability

As the fastest cordless ratchet, the 1/4" Extended Reach Ratchet provides 550 RPM.

Key features of these extended reach ratchets include:

Economic contoured grip for reduced fatigue

Targeted LED work light for improved visibility

Forward-reverse shuttle for easy direction changes

Integrated battery isolation system for extended use and longevity

Button trigger cap and paddle trigger cap for grip customization

Low Profile Anvil Assembly options for improved reach and repair/replacement

All extended reach ratchets are compatible with the M12 FUEL Ratchet Modular Trigger Cap Kit.