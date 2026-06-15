Milwaukee Tool Adds Extended Reach Ratchets to M12 FUEL Product Line

The M12 FUEL Extended Reach Ratchets make it easier to access fasteners and maneuver in hard-to-reach spaces, with features supporting extended use.
June 15, 2026
Add Us On Google
Milwaukee Tool
A technician using a tool to access a tight space inside a piece of machinery

Milwaukee Tool has added new ratchets with extended-reach capabilities to its M12 FUEL product line.

The M12 FUEL Extended Reach Ratchets are being released in three options:

  • 1/4"
  • 3/8"
  • 1/2"

As these tools have a slim and compact head and extended neck lengths, they enable technicians to access difficult-to-reach spaces, such as inside an engine.

The M12 FUEL Extended Reach Ratchets offer benefits like:

  • Easier access to fasteners without alternative solutions
  • Reduced knuckle contact
  • Better maneuverability

As the fastest cordless ratchet, the 1/4" Extended Reach Ratchet provides 550 RPM.

Key features of these extended reach ratchets include:

  • Economic contoured grip for reduced fatigue
  • Targeted LED work light for improved visibility
  • Forward-reverse shuttle for easy direction changes
  • Integrated battery isolation system for extended use and longevity
  • Button trigger cap and paddle trigger cap for grip customization
  • Low Profile Anvil Assembly options for improved reach and repair/replacement

All extended reach ratchets are compatible with the M12 FUEL Ratchet Modular Trigger Cap Kit.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

2025 Airport Business Top 40 Under 40: Seth Hatchell, MBA
Evident Shares How Using NDT for Aircraft Inspections Saves MROs Time and Money