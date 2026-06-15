Milwaukee Tool Adds Extended Reach Ratchets to M12 FUEL Product Line

Milwaukee Tool has added new ratchets with extended-reach capabilities to its M12 FUEL product line.
The M12 FUEL Extended Reach Ratchets are being released in three options:
- 1/4"
- 3/8"
- 1/2"
As these tools have a slim and compact head and extended neck lengths, they enable technicians to access difficult-to-reach spaces, such as inside an engine.
The M12 FUEL Extended Reach Ratchets offer benefits like:
- Easier access to fasteners without alternative solutions
- Reduced knuckle contact
- Better maneuverability
As the fastest cordless ratchet, the 1/4" Extended Reach Ratchet provides 550 RPM.
Key features of these extended reach ratchets include:
- Economic contoured grip for reduced fatigue
- Targeted LED work light for improved visibility
- Forward-reverse shuttle for easy direction changes
- Integrated battery isolation system for extended use and longevity
- Button trigger cap and paddle trigger cap for grip customization
- Low Profile Anvil Assembly options for improved reach and repair/replacement
All extended reach ratchets are compatible with the M12 FUEL Ratchet Modular Trigger Cap Kit.
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