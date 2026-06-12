Lufthansa Technik Secures A350 APU Support Contract with Air India

Lufthansa Technik recently announced a long-term MRO contract with Air India, covering the Auxiliary Power Units (APUs) on A350 aircraft in the airline’s fleet.

The new agreement covers Lufthansa Technik providing comprehensive technical support for 40 Honeywell HGT1700 APUs at the MRO’s Hamburg, Germany facility.

The Hamburg location is idea for this type of work, as it contains a specialized APU workshop.

As Lufthansa Technik is an authorized warranty and maintenance provider for this type of APU, the company is ready to help Air India by offering:

Technical expertise

Certified capabilities

Comprehensive MRO services

APU support and engineering services

Air India Senior Vice President, Engineering and Maintenance Jeremy Yew Jin Kit said, “The signing of this exclusive long-term agreement marks another important milestone in Air India’s growing partnership with Lufthansa Technik.”

Yew Jin Kit continued, “As India’s first Airbus A350 operator, we require a maintenance partner with extensive technical expertise and a strong track record in supporting next-generation aircraft systems.”

He added, “Lufthansa Technik’s capabilities in maintaining HGT1700 APUs provide us with the confidence and reliability needed to support our expanding A350 operations.”

“Together with our ongoing Boeing 777 component support program, this agreement further reinforces our strong collaboration,” noted Yew Jin Kit.

Lufthansa Technik Vice President Corporate Sales Asia Pacific Johanna Koch commented, “We would like to thank Air India once again for their trust and for awarding Lufthansa Technik to provide APU maintenance services.”

Koch added, “Having delivered exceptional component support on Air India’s Boeing 777 fleet, we are delighted to further expand our collaboration to include the Airbus A350 fleet.”

“As Air India continues its transformation journey, we are proud to be a trusted partner at their side,” she concluded.