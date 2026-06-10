Condor Breaks Ground on Maintenance Expansion for A330neo Fleet

Condor Airlines has officially broken ground on a new temporary maintenance hangar for Condor Technik GmbH, located at Frankfurt Airport.

With around 6,400 square meters of space in the lightweight structure, the temporary hangar offers the capacity to host maintenance for either one A330 aircraft or two A32X aircraft at the same time.

Condor Technik GmbH operates as Condor’s maintenance organization, employing around 450 people in locations like:

Düsseldorf

Frankfurt

Hamburg

Munich

The new temporary hangar enables Condor to perform more maintenance services internally. It’s also the first time the maintenance provider can offer dedicated maintenance for Frankfurt Airport’s fleet of A330neo aircraft.

This offers benefits like:

Less reliance on external infrastructure

More flexibility in maintenance planning and execution

Additionally, the new hangar could help create long-term skilled jobs in Frankfurt, contributing to the aviation workforce.

Chief Technical Officer of Condor and Managing Director of Condor Technik GmbH Heiko Holm said, “Modern aircraft require modern technical infrastructure.”

Holm continued, “With this new temporary hangar, we are creating additional maintenance capacity for our fleet, strengthening our in-house technical expertise and gaining greater operational flexibility at our Frankfurt base.”

“This project is an important milestone in the continued development of Condor Technik and a clear commitment by Condor to the Frankfurt location,” added Holm.

The expansion project is scheduled to finish in early 2027, being completed in collaboration with: