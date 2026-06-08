Safran and SIA Engineering to Partner on CFM LEAP Engine MRO Joint Venture

Safran Aircraft Engines has announced a new joint venture agreement with SIA Engineering Company Limited (SIAEC) to open a CFM LEAP engine MRO facility in Singapore.

The new engine maintenance shop will provide services for engines like:

LEAP-1A

LEAP-1B

SIAEC currently supports Safran Aircraft Engines by providing Quick Turn maintenance (QT) for their LEAP engines out of SIAEC’s Changi North facility. The company plans to integrate these operations into the new joint venture to establish a full-service engine MRO in Singapore.

By opening the new engine shop, SIAEC will be able to expand its shop capacity and provide more in-depth services for LEAP engines, as they grow more and more popular.

SIAEC Chief Commercial Officer Mr. Wong Yue Jeen said, “Building on our LEAP engine maintenance services agreement with Safran Aircraft Engines in 2019, the new LEAP MRO JV combines Safran Aircraft Engines’ OEM expertise and SIAEC’s MRO excellence, strengthening the LEAP maintenance network and enhancing SIAEC’s next generation engine capability to meet global LEAP engine maintenance demand.”

Safran Aircraft Engines Executive Vice President Support & Services Mr. Nicolas Potier said, “The creation of this joint company with SIA Engineering Company marks a significant step forward in strengthening our global MRO ecosystem to meet the accelerating demand for LEAP engine maintenance in Asia-Pacific.”

“This new MRO facility brings together the expertise of both companies to provide world-class performance and reliable support, helping our airline customers optimize their operations,” added Potier.

Under the JV agreement, Safran Aircraft Engines will hold a 51% equity stake in the JV company, with SIAEC holding the remaining 49%.