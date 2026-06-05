JMI Now an Authorized Channel Partner for Honeywell Aerospace

Jet Maintenance International (JMI) has announced its new status as an Authorized Channel Partner for Honeywell Aerospace.

JMI was approved as Authorized Channel Partner for:

TFE731 Line Maintenance Plus

APU Line Maintenance

Under the new agreement, JMI will offer field service support for TFE731 engines and Honeywell APU series used by business and general aviation customers. JMI will also provide comprehensive avionics services.

JMI has also created a dedicated Engine Field Service Team to work with third-party MROs and operators to ensure customers in Honeywell Aerospace’s Maintenance Service Plan (MSP) and non-MSP customers receive the support they need.

Engine Service Manager Gary Tims is overseeing the Engine Field Service Team, having previously served for 20 years across various Honeywell Aerospace APU and engine lines. Tims is also Mechanical Vice Chair for the EMEAI Honeywell Aerospace Global Customer Committee.

JMI Managing Director Ed Griffith said, “This expansion of our capabilities, alongside the appointment of Gary Tims, marks a significant milestone in JMI’s strategic growth.”

Griffith added, “It enables us to provide responsive, high-quality engine field service support to customers across EMEAI -whenever and wherever it is required, often at short notice.”

JMI is part of the Pula Aviation Services Group.