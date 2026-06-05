West Star Aviation Opening New Facility in Addison, Texas, Marking Fifth Satellite Location

West Star Aviation has announced a new location in Addison, Texas, which will be the fifth satellite location for the company.

With the goal of expanding reach and service capacity in the Dallas metroplex area, this new facility adds more maintenance and repair capabilities for West Star Aviation with a 40,000-square-foot hangar.

The location currently operates during regular daytime hours, but there are plans to expand to offer services seven days per week. Services that the Addison satellite location offers include:

Scheduled maintenance

Unscheduled maintenance

AOG support

Installations

Upgrades

Inspections up to 12 and 14 months

Advanced avionics upgrades

Robert Harris will serve as Satellite Manager to manage onsite engineering resources and daily operations.

Aside from expanding West Star Aviation’s abilities to serve the Dallas area, the expansion also aims to meet demand for:

Skilled aircraft maintenance technicians

Modern tooling

More hangar space

Satellite Manager Robert Harris said, “​​This expansion is more than a new location. It is a commitment to our customers.”

Harris continued, “The Addison hangar footprint, combined with our experienced team and the specialized tools we have invested in, enables us to deliver faster, more comprehensive service, whether it is scheduled maintenance, AOG support or complex upgrades.

“It is an exciting milestone for West Star Aviation and the Dallas community,” added Harris.

West Star Aviation is celebrating the new satellite location with a grand opening at Addison Airport later in June 2026.