TAT Technologies Announces New Long-Term MRO Agreements Valued at $45 Million

The new MRO contracts cover TAT’s support for auxiliary power unit (APU) platforms that the company holds OEM authorization for and MRO for heat exchangers.
June 4, 2026
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TAT Technologies (TAT)
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TAT Technologies (TAT) has secured around $45 million in long-term maintenance agreements varying from five to 10 years and covering international customers.

The new MRO contracts cover TAT providing support for auxiliary power unit (APU) platforms that the company holds OEM authorization for. TAT is also performing MRO for heat exchangers.

As global demand for thermal components remains high and steadily rising, these maintenance contracts enable TAT to ensure optimal performance and response to customers.

TAT CEO and President Mr. Igal Zamir said, “These new long-term contracts represent another important successful milestone in our global sales efforts.”

Zamir added, “We continue to see strong demand across our MRO operations, supported by healthy booking activity and increasing engagement from both existing and new airline customers worldwide.”

He continued, “These agreements further enhance our revenue visibility and backlog while expanding our presence across key international airline programs.”

“We believe the continued momentum across our business positions TAT to deliver expected revenue growth and EBITDA expansion throughout 2026 and in subsequent years,” noted Zamir.

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