Reynolds Technical Services Announces FAA Part 145 Certification

Reynolds Technical Services (RTS) has officially earned Part 145 Repair Station Certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

RTS is an affiliate of Reynolds Jet based at Cincinnati Municipal Airport/Lunken Field (KLUK).

The certification process involved thorough evaluations of:

RTS facilities

Technical personnel

Operational procedures

Training programs

Quality assurance systems.

After securing the certification, TRS can now offer services to public and third-party aircraft operators. This includes:

Maintenance

Inspection

Repair

RTS also operates an AOG response team that provides AOG services around the United States.

Vice President of Maintenance for Reynolds Jet and RTS John Carter said, “This certification represents the hard work, professionalism and dedication of our maintenance team.”

Carter continued, “Achieving Part 145 status validates the systems, training and quality standards we have built over the years while allowing us to extend those capabilities to customers outside of our internal operation.”

“Combined with our mobile AOG capabilities, we are positioned to provide responsive, high-quality support wherever our customers need us,” added Carter.

President and CEO of Reynolds Jet James Murray commented, "This certification is a major achievement for Reynolds Technical Services and an important step forward.”

“For years, our maintenance operation has supported our internal fleet with exceptional standards of safety and performance," said Murray.

He concluded, "We are excited to bring that same level of expertise and service to the broader aviation community while continuing to deliver on our promise: The Difference Delivered.”