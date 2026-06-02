Milwaukee Tool Announces First-Ever Cordless Hammer Chisel

Milwaukee Tool is debuting the world’s first cordless hammer chisel, designed to help service technicians replace long-barrel air hammers that need compressors at work.

The M18 FUEL STRIKER Hammer Chisel is ideal for applications like:

Tearing down suspensions

Removing seized components and ball joints

Completing work faster with more control

This hammer chisel generates seven joules of striking force, receiving its power from a POWERSTATE Brushless Motor—offering the same output as long-barrel pneumatic hammers that provide 145 PSI.

With no cord, technicians can maintain complete mobility throughout the shop, taking the tool wherever they need to go.

Key features of the M18 FUEL STRIKER Hammer Chisel include:

Twist-style chuck for easy bit changes

7.2-lb weight

Compatibility with .401‑inch round shank accessories

Variable speed trigger with three modes for better control and precision

Targeted LED lighting for better visibility

REDLINK PLUS Intelligence for added battery protection

Ramp-up mode that increases impact speed from 0 to 3,000 BPM

Since the ramp-up is controlled automatically, the risk of slips and damage to nearby components is reduced significantly. The tool is also covered by a three-year manufacturer warranty.

Group Manager of Product Marketing at Milwaukee Tool Ryan Mack said, “This level of performance allows technicians to confidently move away from air tools without sacrificing productivity.”

Mack added, “By delivering long‑barrel pneumatic striking force in a cordless solution, we focused on eliminating the frustrations of hoses while maintaining the power, consistency and control technicians rely on every day in the shop.”

Along with the new hammer chisel, Milwaukee is releasing a new 5-Piece Hammer Chisel Bit Set and M18 FUEL STRIKER Hammer Chisel Protective Boot.