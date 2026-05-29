GE Aerospace Announces Deployment of 360 Foam Wash Cleaning System Across MRO Shops

GE Aerospace has shared that MRO shops around the globe are now using the company’s 360 Foam Wash technology for jet engine cleaning.

All new engines inducted into a GE Aerospace shop or a partner shop that uses foam wash now get cleaned before inspection, which offers benefits like:

Improved image quality for determining overhaul workscopes

Less frequent need for re-work

Better turnaround times for customers

It can also improve fuel efficiency and time-on-wing when used for engine maintenance.

360 Foam Wash removes dirt and dust particles in an engine by injecting a proprietary solution rather than water, as in traditional methods.

This achieves:

Lower exhaust temperatures

Better compressor efficiency

Restored engine performance

Foam wash is approved for use on multiple GE Aerospace engine programs, including:

GE90

GEnx

CF34

There are currently 10+ airline customers who have technical licenses for foam wash on these types of engines.

As of now, all operators of GEnx engines in the Middle East have implemented foam wash, with more than 6,500 engine washes being completed with 360 Foam Wash since its initial testing in 2017.

GE Aerospace’s Chief Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Engineer Nicole Jenkins said, “We’re working closely with our customers to develop innovative engine maintenance technologies to keep their fleet flying.”

Jenkins added, “Expanding 360 Foam Wash across our overhaul network is the next step in advancing engine durability and availability for customers.”