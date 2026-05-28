MTU Maintenance Enters New Engine MRO Contract with EVA Air for CFM56-5B Fleet

MTU Maintenance has entered a new long-term agreement with EVA Air to provide MRO services for the CFM56-5B engines powering the airline’s fleet of Airbus A321-200 aircraft.

Under the exclusive contract, all shop visits are taking place at MTU Maintenance Zuhai, with EVA Air also gaining access to MTU Maintenance Lease Service’s engine lease pool.

MTU Maintenance Zhuhai also services engine models like:

LEAP-1A

LEAP-1B

IAE’s V2500

Pratt & Whitney’s PW1100G-JM GTF

MTU Maintenance also earned the title of the world’s largest narrowbody engine MRO shop after opening its new engine MRO facility in Jinwan in 2025. When it reaches full capacity, the location will have the capacity for more than 700 shop visits each year.

While EVA Air has historically used OEM services for engine MRO, this is now the first time the company is employing an independent MRO in an exclusive agreement for comprehensive engine maintenance.

MTU Maintenance Zhuhai President and CEO Gert Wagner says, “EVA Air is one of the biggest and most recognizable airlines in Asia-Pacific, and our entire network is ready to support them.”

Wagner continues, “Having surpassed the 5,000th shop-visit mark in Zhuhai in 2025, we have now set our sights on the next phase for the location: to be the best choice for narrowbody engines on the APAC market.”

“This contract represents yet another building block in achieving that goal,” notes Wagner.

EVA Air Executive Vice President of Engineering & Maintenance Steve Liu says, “EVA Air has very high expectations of our service providers.”

Liu adds, “Over the course of the talks and negotiations, MTU Maintenance’s extensive capabilities and technical expertise convinced us that it is the right partner to entrust our CFM56-5Bs for reliable and expert service.”

MTU Maintenance Zhuhai is a 50/50 joint venture between China Southern Airlines and MTU Aero Engines.