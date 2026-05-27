FAA Reopens Aviation Maintenance Technical Workers Workforce Development Grant Program

After being paused since 2025, the FAA has officially reopened the Aviation Maintenance Technical Workers Workforce Development Grant Program.

In early 2025, the FAA issued a Notice of Funding Opportunity for the fourth round of aviation workforce development grants, but it was paused shortly after and has remained unavailable.

Now reopened, the maintenance grant program aims to help address the ongoing AMT shortage by offering $26 million in grants to support initiatives like:

Technician recruitment

Apprenticeships

Education and training

Internships

Outreach

Workforce development efforts

Aviation maintenance organizations can now review the NOFO and apply to get support with initiatives that aim to bolster the overall aircraft maintenance workforce.

Interested parties can submit an application by the deadline of June 22, 2026.