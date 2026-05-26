AMETEK MRO’s Muirhead Avionics Named Authorized Repair Center for Innovative Aerosystems Avionics

Muirhead Avionics was recently appointed as an Authorized Repair Center (ARC) for legacy avionics products produced by Innovative Aerosystems (IA).

This long-term agreement authorizes Muirhead Avionics to complete repair and overhaul services for components like:

Inertial Reference Units (IRUs)

Radio equipment

Associated avionics systems

With this new distinction, Muirhead Avionics can now ensure ongoing product availability and confirm regulatory compliance for users.

Muirhead Avionics / AMETEK MRO Divisional Vice President and Business Manager David Bentley said, “As an authorized repair center, Muirhead Avionics will operate in accordance with OEM-approved repair processes, supported by access to authorized technical data, approved test equipment and parts.”

Bentley added, “This authorization enables Muirhead Avionics to support operators across Europe, Africa, and Asia with approved repair capability for selected legacy avionics platforms.”

Bentley noted, “OEMs are focusing internal resources on new product development while ensuring continued support for legacy fleets.”

He continued, “Authorized ARC relationships support this approach by enabling approved repair capability for products where long-term operational support remains critical.”

“ARC agreements represent an established relationship between the component OEM and the authorized MRO,” said Bentley, “Muirhead Avionics has supported legacy Honeywell-designed avionics for decades, providing approved repair capability and long-term product support for operators.”

Muirhead Avionics is an AMETEK MRO business.