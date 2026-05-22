Emirates Starts Construction on New Dubai MRO Facility worth $5.1 Billion

Emirates has announced the groundbreaking of its new MRO facility at Dubai South, an engineering complex valued at $5.1 billion.

China Railway Construction Corporation is completing the construction for the new facility, with Artelia contributing as project consultants.

Key features of Emirates’s new 1.1-million-square-meter engineering complex include:

World’s only hangar able to service 28 widebody aircraft at once

Two dedicated painting hangars

World’s largest dedicated landing gear workshop

77,000 square meters of repair and maintenance workshops

World’s largest free-span hangar

380,000 square meters of storage and logistics space

The complex will also feature a new administrative building for Emirates Engineering as well as 15,000 square meters for training facilities.

At the new Dubai South MRO, Emirates hopes to improve sustainability by achieving a LEED Platinum rating for all projects and installing solar panels on the complex roofs.

To celebrate the start of construction, Emirates hosted a groundbreaking ceremony, attended by:

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates airline and Group,

Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates airline and Group, Sir Tim Clark , President Emirates Airline

, President Emirates Airline His Excellency Khalifa Al Zaffin , Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South

, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South Dai Hegen, Chairman, China Railway Construction Corporation Limited

Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates airline and Group His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said, “Today’s groundbreaking for the US$ 5.1 billion engineering facility is a strategic step forward in Dubai’s future-focused aviation ambitions.”

He continued, “The new facility strengthens Emirates Engineering’s vertical integration strategy by bringing more skills, infrastructure, parts production and specialist capabilities under one roof, while positioning the airline to serve as a strategic engineering partner for the future requirements of the regional and global aviation industry.”

“This latest investment also aligns directly with Dubai Economic Agenda D33, reinforcing Dubai's position as a global economic hub and center of aviation excellence, and lays the foundations for the next chapter of growth for Dubai, the UAE and the wider MRO industry,” added Al Maktoum.

Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South HE Khalifa Al Zaffin said, “At Dubai South, our mandate is aligned with the vision of our wise leadership to further strengthen Dubai’s position as the aviation capital of the world through the development of an integrated ecosystem that supports the future needs of the global aviation sector.”

Al Zaffin continued, “The groundbreaking of this world-class facility marks another milestone in advancing the aviation infrastructure surrounding Al Maktoum International Airport, which is set to become the largest once completed.”

“This project will play a key role in enhancing Dubai’s capabilities to cater to the growing demand for advanced aviation services and maintenance solutions, while reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global benchmark for aviation excellence, innovation, and long-term industry growth,” he noted.

Chairman of China Railway Construction Corporation Limited Dai Hegen said, “As an important milestone reflecting the good-neighborly friendship and practical cooperation between China and the UAE, this project fully aligns with the consensus reached by the two heads of state and Dubai’s economic development vision, and demonstrates Emirates’ high recognition of CRCC’s comprehensive strength and brand reputation.”

Hegen added, “As the main contractor, we will uphold our core values, mobilize premium resources and assemble a professional team to deliver high-standard construction, efficient progress and quality results, striving to build a model project for China-UAE cooperation and contribute our full strength to deepening bilateral economic and trade ties and building a China-UAE community with a shared future.”

Emirates expects the facility’s construction to be completed by middle of 2030, with the complex initially performing heavy maintenance as well as spillover projects from the Emirates Engineering Centre at Dubai International Airport (DXB).