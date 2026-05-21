Duncan Aviation Completes Gulfstream 650 144-month Inspections at Provo and Lincoln Facilities

Duncan Aviation is celebrating two of its teams for completing two 144-month inspections on Gulfstream G650 aircraft.

Teams at Duncan Aviation performed these inspections at its MRO facilities in Provo, Utah, and Lincoln, Nebraska.

As one of the most complex and in-depth maintenance tasks an aircraft must undergo, a 144-month inspection involves removing:

All exterior access panels

Entire interior

Landing gear

Since removing these components allows technicians to have full access to all the aircraft’s components, operators often add services on during the same time, such as:

Upgrades

Interior refurbishments

New exterior paint

Cabin improvements

During Duncan Aviation’s latest inspections, Director of Maintenance Matthew Benns visited the Provo on multiple occasions, verifying professional and effective communication and work.

Benns said, “The level of client interaction was excellent—among the best I have seen at any MRO. I felt that my priorities as a client were genuinely listened to and understood.”

Benns added, “We were able to have open and honest discussions, with consistent focus on maintaining safety and ensuring the principal’s expectations were met.”

Duncan Aviation customer and Accountable Manager of Sybajet, Lee Noble said, “We had some work related to an exterior paint project that was completed earlier in Provo and we needed to come back to Duncan Aviation for that.”

Noble continued, “The Provo facility wasn't available during our schedule. Rather than make the trip from the United Arab Emirates twice and have the aircraft down longer than necessary, we decided to perform the inspection here (in Lincoln) at the same time.”

“I love Duncan Aviation, and I’ve been to all three of the MRO facilities for paint, interior refurb, warranty work, and now the 144-month inspection,” added Noble.

Duncan Aviation is equipped to service Gulfstream G650 aircraft at all of the company’s MRO facilities, with technicians completing FlightSafety factory training and gaining hands-on experience in maintenance for this platform. The Provo, Lincoln and Battle Creek, Michigan, locations provide: