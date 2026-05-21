PFlow Industries Debuts Modular VRC with No-Weld Installation and Custom Configurations

PFlow Industries has debuted a new modular vertical reciprocating conveyor to speed up project timelines and make installation easier.

The PFlow RapidStack Modular VRC is designed with pre-built top and bottom sections, with customers having the option to order a middle section as well that’s made-to-order.

By selling this VRC in pre-built, stackable sections, PFlow Industries helps to:

Reduce lead times

Decrease field labor needs

Maintaining performance reliability and structural integrity

RapidStack is ideal for standard two-level applications at the edge of mezzanine level, and its design uses bolts to connect, meaning no on-site welding is required for assembly.

The pre-built nature of components and easy-installation design helps reduce the need for:

Hot work

Additional permitting

Extra labor for installation

Designed for use in indoor heated environments, such as MROs and repair shops, RapidStack has features like:

20 feet of vertical travel

Maximum speed of 30 feet per minute

2,500-pound weight capacity

Options for pit or surface-mounted configuration

Ability for top and bottom sections to rotate for various load pattern requirements

Other key features of the RapidStack Modular VRC include: