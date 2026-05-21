PFlow Industries Debuts Modular VRC with No-Weld Installation and Custom Configurations

RapidStack is ideal for standard two-level applications at the edge of mezzanine level, and its design uses bolts to connect, meaning no on-site welding is required for assembly.
May 21, 2026
2 min read
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PFlow Industries
A large blue vertical conveyor system situated next to an elevated platform

PFlow Industries has debuted a new modular vertical reciprocating conveyor to speed up project timelines and make installation easier.

The PFlow RapidStack Modular VRC is designed with pre-built top and bottom sections, with customers having the option to order a middle section as well that’s made-to-order.

By selling this VRC in pre-built, stackable sections, PFlow Industries helps to:

  • Reduce lead times
  • Decrease field labor needs
  • Maintaining performance reliability and structural integrity

RapidStack is ideal for standard two-level applications at the edge of mezzanine level, and its design uses bolts to connect, meaning no on-site welding is required for assembly.

The pre-built nature of components and easy-installation design helps reduce the need for:

  • Hot work
  • Additional permitting
  • Extra labor for installation

Designed for use in indoor heated environments, such as MROs and repair shops, RapidStack has features like:

  • 20 feet of vertical travel
  • Maximum speed of 30 feet per minute
  • 2,500-pound weight capacity
  • Options for pit or surface-mounted configuration
  • Ability for top and bottom sections to rotate for various load pattern requirements

Other key features of the RapidStack Modular VRC include:

  • Integrated electrical wiring and control panel for quick installation
  • Adjustable bracing that moves between the VRC and mezzanine for precise field adjustments
  • Optional ramp for easy loading
  • Carriage-integrated 84-inch expanded metal full enclosures
  • Bi-swing interlocked gates at both levels
  • Limit switches
  • Snap chain safety features
  • Push button stations at both levels
  • Micro PLC with fault indicator light and direct HMI
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