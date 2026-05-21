PFlow Industries Debuts Modular VRC with No-Weld Installation and Custom Configurations
PFlow Industries has debuted a new modular vertical reciprocating conveyor to speed up project timelines and make installation easier.
The PFlow RapidStack Modular VRC is designed with pre-built top and bottom sections, with customers having the option to order a middle section as well that’s made-to-order.
By selling this VRC in pre-built, stackable sections, PFlow Industries helps to:
- Reduce lead times
- Decrease field labor needs
- Maintaining performance reliability and structural integrity
RapidStack is ideal for standard two-level applications at the edge of mezzanine level, and its design uses bolts to connect, meaning no on-site welding is required for assembly.
The pre-built nature of components and easy-installation design helps reduce the need for:
- Hot work
- Additional permitting
- Extra labor for installation
Designed for use in indoor heated environments, such as MROs and repair shops, RapidStack has features like:
- 20 feet of vertical travel
- Maximum speed of 30 feet per minute
- 2,500-pound weight capacity
- Options for pit or surface-mounted configuration
- Ability for top and bottom sections to rotate for various load pattern requirements
Other key features of the RapidStack Modular VRC include:
- Integrated electrical wiring and control panel for quick installation
- Adjustable bracing that moves between the VRC and mezzanine for precise field adjustments
- Optional ramp for easy loading
- Carriage-integrated 84-inch expanded metal full enclosures
- Bi-swing interlocked gates at both levels
- Limit switches
- Snap chain safety features
- Push button stations at both levels
- Micro PLC with fault indicator light and direct HMI