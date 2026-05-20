FDH Aero Celebrates Bengaluru Office Grand Opening for Expanded Supply Chain Support

FDH Aero (FDH) has officially opened its new office in Bengaluru, India, to enhance the company’s offerings of supply chain solutions for aerospace and defense sectors.

The team celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 13, which involved an evening ceremony and a traditional pooja ceremony.

The new office enables FDH’s Hardware and Electronics divisions to operate in the same building, offering a hub for local customers to fulfill all supply chain needs.

FDH Aero also appointed leaders for the two divisions:

Adhavan Kamalanathan for FDH Electronics

Victor Bharath for FDH Hardware

Bharath and Kamalanathan have extensive experience supporting Tier 1 suppliers and global OEMs in areas like:

Aerospace

Engineering

Electronics

FDH Hardware President Matthew Lacki said, “Strong commercial aerospace demand, rising defense investment, and ‘Made in India’ initiatives are accelerating growth across India’s aerospace and defense sector.”

Lacki added, “With our new office in Bengaluru, we are better positioned to support Tier 1 customers and manufacturers while enabling local sourcing strategies that improve cost, availability and supply chain performance.”

FDH Electronics EVP of Sales Ian Locke said, “Opening our Bengaluru office is an important milestone in our global expansion and strengthens our position as the leading independent, scaled supply chain solutions partner worldwide.”

Locke continued, “By aligning our teams and resources with highly experienced local professionals, we are perfectly positioned to meet growing customer and supplier demand and support our rapidly expanding presence in the region.”