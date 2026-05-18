GE Aerospace Chosen by Emirates for Engine Component Repair Services

Emirates has recently publicized a new agreement that enables GE Aerospace to consult on and develop piece part component repair capabilities for GE engines.

The engines being covered by the new technical and training consultancy agreement include:

GE90

GP 7200

Under the agreement, GE Aerospace is going to offer technical consultancy to Emirates as the company expands the Emirates Engine Maintenance Centre (EEMC) to increase engine MRO capabilities.

The expansion represents an investment of $300 million, and GE Aerospace’s expertise will guide stages like:

Establishing the piece part component repair line

Advising the EEMC team on component repair best practices

The agreement was made official at a signing at the Emirates Group Headquarters, with participants including:

Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Operating Officer Adel Al Redha

GE Aerospace President & CEO, Commercial Engines & Services Mohamed Ali

Al Redha said, “We are delighted to take a strategic step in upscaling our engine repair capabilities by investing in infrastructure and partnering with GE Aerospace to support our vision for world-class engine repairs and maintenance.”

Al Redha continued, “The agreement with GE Aerospace will be pivotal to provide our workforce with the specialized skills needed for piece part component repair for the GE90 and GP 7200 engines that power our Boeing 777 and a part of our Airbus A380 fleet.”

“Combined with the expansion of our Engine Maintenance Centre in Dubai, this will position Emirates Engineering as a center of excellence for engine repairs providing efficient and seamless engine serviceability for Emirates,” added Al Redha.

Emirates Engineering offers base and line maintenance and engineering services for aircraft in the Emirates fleet like:

Boeing 777

Airbus A380

Airbus A350

Ali said, “Emirates is a valued customer and an important partner. GE Aerospace is proud to support Emirates as it expands its engine repair capabilities and further strengthens the long-term capability of UAE’s aviation ecosystem.”

Ali noted, “This agreement reflects GE Aerospace’s commitment to support our customers in-service fleets for the entirety of their life cycle.”