Kelli Gatewood Announced as New President of SkyWorld Aviation, Inc.

SkyWorld Aviation, Inc. has officially promoted Kelli Gatewood to serve as the company’s new president.

Gatewood aims to use her leadership skills built on years of experience in aviation and management to ensure SkyWorld Aviation keeps offering:

High-quality maintenance services

Carefully crafted avionics

Effective and personalized customer service

Having recently worked as SkyWorld Aviation’s director of operations, Gatewood holds experience in areas like business administration, sales and marketing, as well as a Bachelor of Applied Science in Management.

Key accomplishments from Gatewood’s career include:

Improving operations

Enhancing client experience

Reinforcing high company standards

By serving as president, Gatewood is continuing her father Ron Gatewood’s dream of establishing a family business that provides an ongoing legacy for his staff and loved ones.

SkyWorld Aviation Founder Ron Gatewood said, “SkyWorld began as a dream I carried with me through the war—the dream of building something of my own and passing it on to the people I love.”

He continued, “Watching Kelli step into the role of president is one of the proudest moments of my life. She has the discipline, the heart and the standards this company was built on, and I have complete confidence in where she will take it.”

Kelli Gatewood commented, “It is a profound honor to lead SkyWorld Aviation into its next chapter.”

“My father built this company on trust, accountability, and craftsmanship, and our customers feel that every time they hand us the keys to their aircraft,” she added.

She concluded, “I am committed to protecting that standard and to continuing the legacy of professional stewardship our team delivers every day.”