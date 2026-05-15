Sunvair Acquires U.S. MRO Provider Aircraft Systems, Expanding Service Offerings

Sunvair has announced the acquisition of Miami-based MRO provider Aircraft Systems.

Aircraft Systems is a Part 145 FAA & EASA Repair Station with ratings like:

Unlimited Accessory Class I, II, and III

Limited Landing Gear

Limited Airframe

The MRO provides overhaul and repair services for aircraft components used by commercial and cargo operators, such as:

Airframe Components

Electro Hydraulic Accessories

Electronic Accessories

Hydraulic Accessories

Landing Gear Components

Mechanical & Electro-Mechanical Accessories

Pneumatic Accessories

President and CEO of Sunvair Aerospace Group Kerry Jarandson said, “The acquisition of Aircraft Systems is a continuation of our strategy to expand the accessories and components we offer and provide even more services to our customers.”

Jarandson continued, “With these additional capabilities, we are expanding the depth of what we can offer customers and become the primary service provider for all their maintenance and repair needs.”

Aircraft Systems President Michael Foreman said, “We’re very pleased to be joining with Sunvair. For over 40 years, we have been providing our customers with the highest quality services to consistently meet and exceed their expectations.”

Foreman added, “Sunvair shares that same commitment to quality and excellence, and we look forward to being part of the Sunvair family.”

“We continue to grow our business, both organically and with strategic acquisitions that complement our strengths and help us expand our product offerings,” commented Jarandson.

Jarandson noted, “The acquisition of Aircraft Systems is another example of our commitment to our customers as we continue to provide them the products and services they need, all from a single source.”

An example of accelerating M&A activity for repair shops, the acquisition expands Sunvair’s capabilities to offer more MRO services and products.