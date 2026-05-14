Bombardier Announces FastTrack Program for Aspiring A&P Mechanics in Hartford, CE

Bombardier has debuted a new training program that offers an accelerated path to earning an Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The FastTrack program is geared toward AMTs with 18 or more months of practical experience in airframe or powerplant maintenance. Candidates are also eligible if they have 30 months of combined experience in these areas.

Once accepted, candidates prepare to test for their A&P certificates over two-to-four weeks of classroom learning. While completing the classroom course, participants are refreshed on key subjects in the FAA written exams for A&P certification, including:

General

Airframe

Powerplant

After the coursework, students complete two weeks of hands-on training that helps them get ready for the practical evaluation for the A&P certification.

The accelerated route to A&P certification and opportunities for real-world experience showcase how the program contributes to Bombardier’s goals of AMT workforce development.

The FastTrack program was initially launched for aspiring aircraft maintenance technicians at Wichita State University Campus of Applied Sciences and Technology (WSU Tech), and it is now expanded to Hartford, Connecticut in partnership with CT Aero Tech—part of the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System (CTECS).

Bombardier also aims to expand the program further and offer it at additional service locations around the United States.

“The FastTrack program reflects Bombardier’s continued investment in building a highly skilled maintenance workforce to support our growing service operations,” said Paul J. Thompson, vice president, Service Centers.

Thompson added, “This initiative not only supports experienced professionals who want to advance their careers but also helps strengthen our capacity to deliver exceptional OEM maintenance services to our customers around the world.”

This program highlights the collaborative effort between Bombardier and CTECS’ CT Aero Tech, as well as state collaborator AdvanceCT.

President & CEO of AdvanceCT John Bordeaux said, “Bombardier’s decision to bring its FastTrack program to Hartford is a strong vote of confidence in Connecticut’s aerospace workforce and training ecosystem.”

Bordeaux continued, "By partnering with CT Aero Tech to expand pathways to FAA certification, this initiative will help more residents access high-quality aviation careers while ensuring Bombardier can continue to access the skilled talent they need to grow and compete.”

CTECS Executive Director Dr. Alice Pritchard said, “CTECS is very pleased to support Bombardier in launching the FastTrack program at CT Aero Tech.”

Pritchard continued, “This partnership allows CTECS to maximize the use of our state facilities, engage expert instructors in providing skills training, and create accelerated pathways into high-demand careers with Connecticut companies.”

“Together, we’re preparing and connecting skilled talent to the aviation industry’s growing workforce needs,” added Pritchard.

Vice President, Aviation and Workforce Development, WSU Tech, James Hall said, “The FastTrack program represents a forward-thinking approach to workforce development in aviation.”

“By combining real-world experience with targeted, accelerated training, it creates a scalable solution to one of the industry’s biggest challenges,” noted Hall.

He continued, “We’re proud of the role WSU Tech played in developing this program with Bombardier and look forward to its continued impact across the country.”