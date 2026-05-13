HAECO Enters New A320 and A330 Component Maintenance Agreement with Safran for Asia-Pacific Region

Global MRO HAECO and Safran Electronics & Defense Actuation Systems have announced a new component maintenance agreement covering Airbus A320 and A330 aircraft in the Asia-Pacific region.

The collaboration involves performing comprehensive repair and overhaul services for actuation and flight control components.

HAECO also has existing aircraft maintenance partnerships with Safran, such as:

Developing maintenance capabilities for the C919 evacuation slide with Safran Aerosystems

Installing the Reverse Bleed System on LEAP engines with Safran Aircraft Engines

HAECO Component Overhaul—operating within the HACEO Group—provides a variety of component repair and overhaul services, including:

Closed-loop component repairs from airframe checks

On-wing engine services

HAECO also operates as an OEM-authorized repair station, offering certified and warranty repair services from its facilities in Xiamen and Hong Kong.

Group Director Components & Engine Services of HAECO Sandra Nieuwenhuijzen said, “We are honored to strengthen our partnership with Safran Electronics & Defense, a global leader in flight control and actuation systems.”

Nieuwenhuijzen continued, “This collaboration enables us to deliver world‑class maintenance solutions for Airbus A320 and A330 fleets.”

“By integrating Safran’s advanced technologies with HAECO’s proven engineering and maintenance capabilities, we reaffirm our shared commitment to the highest standards of safety, reliability and operational performance for airlines across the Asia‑Pacific region,” added Nieuwenhuijzen.