AAR awarded Top Shop: Best Total Solutions Provider by the 145

AAR CORP. is celebrating its selection as a Top Shop Award for Best Total Solutions Provider from the 145.

The Top Shop Awards are designed to honor MRO facilities that offer the highest-quality services and customer support.

The Best Total Solutions Provider award recognizes an MRO that the 145 designates as providing the best full suite of comprehension solutions and nose-to-tail lifecycle services.

In addition, AAR was honored with the Best Engine Components award.

AAR’s Senior Vice President of Repair & Engineering Tom Hoferer said, “Thank you to the 145 and our industry partners for selecting AAR for the highly competitive Top Shop for Best Total Solutions Provider award two years in a row.”

Hoferer added, “We are honored to receive this recognition that underscores AAR’s commitment to continually advancing our suite of repair solutions for our valued customers.”