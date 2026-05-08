Rionegro MRO Implements AMOS to Streamline Maintenance Operations and Planning

Rionegro MRO is officially the first pure MRO operator in the Americas to implement AMOS by Swiss Aviation Software (Swiss AS) into its operations.

Rionegro MRO is using several modules from AMOS, including:

Production

Procurement

Shops

Staff

Stores

Rionegro MRO will benefit from using the fully integrated platform in several ways, such as:

Streamlining planning and execution

Optimizing documentation and reporting

Improving efficiency and service quality

For example, the AMOS system features Workpackage Cycle, which allows the MRO to share data directly with customers’ systems, making it easier to execute and track maintenance tasks.

After going live with the system, Rionegro MRO has reported a 100% success rate for active maintenance tasks. This included work packages with more than 1,000 customer requests.

Maintenance Coordinator at Rionegro MRO Giovanny Velez said, “The strong communication and synergy between the teams were key to successfully integrating the adopted solutions.”

Velez continued, “I’m proud to have been part of a project that stands out not only for its technical success, but also for its strong human values and professional excellence.”

Maintenance Planner at Rionegro MRO Madeleine Amaya commented, “The support from the implementation team made a real difference—they were always available and explained the system clearly.”

“It helped me understand how processes connect and adapt to a new way of working,” noted Amaya.

MRO Holdings CIO Elisa de Saravia said, “This project shows what’s possible when a partner truly aligns with its customer.”

“Commitment, collaboration, and understanding of our needs made the difference,” added de Saravia, “Thank you to Swiss-AS for a great start to a relationship that will undoubtedly continue to grow.”

Project Manager of MRO Holdings—who led the effort—Nohemy Castaneda said, “This has been one of the most rewarding challenges of my career.”

Castaneda continued, “This achievement would not have been possible without the outstanding support from the Swiss-AS team and the strong commitment of our implementation team.”

“The professionalism and proactive mindset from both teams made this achievement possible, and I’m proud to have worked alongside such a world-class group of professionals,” noted Castaneda.