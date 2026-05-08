Milwaukee Tool Announces New Nitrile-Dipped Protective Gloves

The Nitrile Dipped Gloves w/ WEAR-DEFENSE Protection are made with breathable knit fabric and are available in a variety of cut levels, including A1, A3, A4, A5 and A6.
May 8, 2026
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Milwaukee Tool
A pair of hands wearing black gloves and holding a screw over a wooden table

Milwaukee Tool has debuted a new lineup of protective gloves designed for especially demanding applications.

The Nitrile Dipped Gloves w/ WEAR-DEFENSE Protection are made with breathable knit fabric and are available in a variety of cut levels, including:

  • A1
  • A3
  • A4
  • A5
  • A6

The Cut Level 1 option has a 15-gague knit, which offers improved mobility.

For Cut Levels 3-6, the gloves feature an 18-gauge, coreless knit that offers benefits like:

  • More stretch
  • Total mobility
  • Lightweight feel

This entire line of new PPE gloves features Milwaukee’s WEAR-DEFENSE Protection, a nitrile coating that significantly improves durability. This feature helps with:

  • Maximizing cut resistance
  • Extending glove life
  • Staying productive for longer periods of time without replacement

The options for cut levels A1-A5 will be available in June 2026, with the will be available in June 2026, with the A6 cut level gloves becoming available in September 2026.

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