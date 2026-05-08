Milwaukee Tool Announces New Nitrile-Dipped Protective Gloves

Milwaukee Tool has debuted a new lineup of protective gloves designed for especially demanding applications.

The Nitrile Dipped Gloves w/ WEAR-DEFENSE Protection are made with breathable knit fabric and are available in a variety of cut levels, including:

A1

A3

A4

A5

A6

The Cut Level 1 option has a 15-gague knit, which offers improved mobility.

For Cut Levels 3-6, the gloves feature an 18-gauge, coreless knit that offers benefits like:

More stretch

Total mobility

Lightweight feel

This entire line of new PPE gloves features Milwaukee’s WEAR-DEFENSE Protection, a nitrile coating that significantly improves durability. This feature helps with:

Maximizing cut resistance

Extending glove life

Staying productive for longer periods of time without replacement

The options for cut levels A1-A5 will be available in June 2026, with the will be available in June 2026, with the A6 cut level gloves becoming available in September 2026.