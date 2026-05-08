Milwaukee Tool Announces New Nitrile-Dipped Protective Gloves

Milwaukee Tool has debuted a new lineup of protective gloves designed for especially demanding applications.
The Nitrile Dipped Gloves w/ WEAR-DEFENSE Protection are made with breathable knit fabric and are available in a variety of cut levels, including:
- A1
- A3
- A4
- A5
- A6
The Cut Level 1 option has a 15-gague knit, which offers improved mobility.
For Cut Levels 3-6, the gloves feature an 18-gauge, coreless knit that offers benefits like:
- More stretch
- Total mobility
- Lightweight feel
This entire line of new PPE gloves features Milwaukee’s WEAR-DEFENSE Protection, a nitrile coating that significantly improves durability. This feature helps with:
- Maximizing cut resistance
- Extending glove life
- Staying productive for longer periods of time without replacement
The options for cut levels A1-A5 will be available in June 2026, with the will be available in June 2026, with the A6 cut level gloves becoming available in September 2026.