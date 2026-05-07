Snap-on Industrial Debuts NanoAxcess Cordless Impact Tool Kit with PRO-FI Organization

The new kit includes an in-line driver and a pistol impact driver, with a 1/4-inch square-drive with ball detent included for each hand tool.
May 7, 2026
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Snap-on Industrial
A red and black case holding two hand tools that are red and black

Snap-on Industrial has announced a new kit of cordless impact tools designed to make it easier for technicians to access fasteners that are difficult to reach.

The new two-piece Two-Piece NanoAxcess Cordless Impact Tool Kit with PRO-FI Organization includes:

  • In-line driver
  • Pistol impact driver
  • 1/4-inch square-drive with ball detent (one for each driver)
  • USB-C charger

The square-drive functions with the most-used extensions, sockets and bit sockets.

With powerful batteries, these tools can drive 600+ fasteners on each charge and completely recharge in less than two hours using the provided charger.

Key features of Snap-on’s NanoAxcess impact drivers include:

  • Motors with a maximum 44 in-lb. (5 N-m) of powered torque
  • Soft-start and a variable speed trigger
  • Removal of fasteners up to 300 RPM
  • Integrated LED light
  • Electronic forward/reverse controls

PRO-FI Organization ensures the hand tools stay secure and protected in the kit, with a fitted molded case designed specifically to fit the included tools.

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