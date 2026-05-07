Snap-on Industrial Debuts NanoAxcess Cordless Impact Tool Kit with PRO-FI Organization
Snap-on Industrial has announced a new kit of cordless impact tools designed to make it easier for technicians to access fasteners that are difficult to reach.
The new two-piece Two-Piece NanoAxcess Cordless Impact Tool Kit with PRO-FI Organization includes:
- In-line driver
- Pistol impact driver
- 1/4-inch square-drive with ball detent (one for each driver)
- USB-C charger
The square-drive functions with the most-used extensions, sockets and bit sockets.
With powerful batteries, these tools can drive 600+ fasteners on each charge and completely recharge in less than two hours using the provided charger.
Key features of Snap-on’s NanoAxcess impact drivers include:
- Motors with a maximum 44 in-lb. (5 N-m) of powered torque
- Soft-start and a variable speed trigger
- Removal of fasteners up to 300 RPM
- Integrated LED light
- Electronic forward/reverse controls
PRO-FI Organization ensures the hand tools stay secure and protected in the kit, with a fitted molded case designed specifically to fit the included tools.
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