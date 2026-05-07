Bird Aviation Announces New Heavy Maintenance Agreement with KM Malta Airlines

Bird Aviation has announced the signing of a new heavy maintenance agreement with KM Malta Airlines, lasting for three years.

The agreement stipulates that Bird Aviation will perform base maintenance at its Larnaca, Cyprus facilities for the KM Malta Airlines fleet. This includes scheduled works like C-checks.

As uncertainty and parts supply constraints impact planning around the globe, the agreement aims to help both companies maintain continuity in operations and high standards of maintenance.

Bird Aviation Chief Executive Officer Frederic Pralus commented, “This agreement reflects the trust that has been built through our cooperation with KM Malta Airlines.”

Pralus continued, “In a period where predictability and close coordination matter more than ever, having partners you can rely on makes a real difference. Our team remains focused on delivering the level of support and consistency that operators expect from us.”

KM Malta Airlines Executive Chairman David Curmi said, “Securing dependable maintenance support is an important part of maintaining operational stability.”

Curmi added, “Our collaboration with Bird Aviation has shown the value of working with a partner that understands both the technical and operational aspects of our requirements. This agreement allows us to plan ahead with confidence.”