Mayhew Tools Debuts Non-Turning Pneumatic Set with Extended Length

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) has launched a new pneumatic set designed with extra length to help technicians access areas that are difficult to reach.
The 3 Pc. Long Non-Turning Pneumatic Set includes:
- 32212 - Pneumatic Cold Chisel 5/8 X 18.250
- 32213 - Pneumatic Slotted Panel Cutter X 18
- 32214 - Pneumatic Scraper 1-1/8 X 18
Tools that come with this set are made of high-strength steel alloy with a black oxide finish that adds corrosion resistance.
All tools in this set have four grooves that secure them into a quick-release chuck via retaining balls. This allows the tool to maintain a strong hold while moving on a single plane, locking the c-axis in place so the tool doesn’t turn while in use.
The tools also have sharp edges that make them ideal for:
- Scraping off undercoating
- Removing bolt or rivet heads
- Cutting panels
Mayhew’s new 3 Pc. Long Non-Turning Pneumatic Set is backed by a lifetime warranty and is made in the United States.