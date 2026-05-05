Mayhew Tools Debuts Non-Turning Pneumatic Set with Extended Length

The tools also have sharp edges that make them ideal for scraping off undercoating, removing bolt or rivet heads and cutting panels.
May 5, 2026
Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools)
Three long black hand tools shown from different angles and zoomed in

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) has launched a new pneumatic set designed with extra length to help technicians access areas that are difficult to reach.

The 3 Pc. Long Non-Turning Pneumatic Set includes:

  • 32212 - Pneumatic Cold Chisel 5/8 X 18.250
  • 32213 - Pneumatic Slotted Panel Cutter X 18
  • 32214 - Pneumatic Scraper 1-1/8 X 18

Tools that come with this set are made of high-strength steel alloy with a black oxide finish that adds corrosion resistance.

All tools in this set have four grooves that secure them into a quick-release chuck via retaining balls. This allows the tool to maintain a strong hold while moving on a single plane, locking the c-axis in place so the tool doesn’t turn while in use.

The tools also have sharp edges that make them ideal for:

  • Scraping off undercoating
  • Removing bolt or rivet heads
  • Cutting panels

Mayhew’s new 3 Pc. Long Non-Turning Pneumatic Set is backed by a lifetime warranty and is made in the United States.

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