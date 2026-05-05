Mayhew Tools Debuts Non-Turning Pneumatic Set with Extended Length

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) has launched a new pneumatic set designed with extra length to help technicians access areas that are difficult to reach.

The 3 Pc. Long Non-Turning Pneumatic Set includes:

32212 - Pneumatic Cold Chisel 5/8 X 18.250

32213 - Pneumatic Slotted Panel Cutter X 18

32214 - Pneumatic Scraper 1-1/8 X 18

Tools that come with this set are made of high-strength steel alloy with a black oxide finish that adds corrosion resistance.

All tools in this set have four grooves that secure them into a quick-release chuck via retaining balls. This allows the tool to maintain a strong hold while moving on a single plane, locking the c-axis in place so the tool doesn’t turn while in use.

The tools also have sharp edges that make them ideal for:

Scraping off undercoating

Removing bolt or rivet heads

Cutting panels

Mayhew’s new 3 Pc. Long Non-Turning Pneumatic Set is backed by a lifetime warranty and is made in the United States.