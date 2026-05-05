DAS Aviation Adds New Business Jet Landing Gear Services to MRO Offerings

DAS Aviation has added new capabilities for landing gear repair, overhaul and exchange programs, designed to cater to business jets.

Now, DAS Aviation provides MRO services for landing gear on aircraft like:

Phenom 100/300

Challenger 601/604/605/650

Challenger 300/350

Legacy 600/650

Legacy 450/500

Praetor 500/600

Learjet 20/30/50/60

All King Air platforms

The DAS Aviation team has also added exchange programs for the following aircraft:

Falcon 50/50EX

Falcon 2000/2000EX/2000EXEasy/2000S

Falcon 900C/900EX

Global 5000/XRS/5500/6000/6500

Gulfstream IV

Piaggio P180/P180 II Avanti

DAS Aviation has upgraded two locations to support the service expansion, encompassing 90,000 square feet of space dedicated to landing gear activities.

Additionally, the company has assembled a 25-person team of engineers to enhance landing gear repair and overhaul programs. DAS Aviation also intends to invest in materials and technology designed to improve longevity of components, such as:

Chrome

CAD

Zinc-nickel

Electroless-nickel

HVOF plating technologies

The company hopes this investment can help mitigate concerns regarding replacement part availability.

Senior Vice President of DAS Aviation Dan Podojil said, “Turn time and return to service, along with safety, are our core focus.”

Podojil continued, “We are a business built on solutions, and this expansion exemplifies our focus on being the business aviation leader in landing gear support and reducing turnaround times.”

“It lets us say yes to our customers by delivering rapid, reliable landing gear repair, overhaul, and exchange with engineering-backed reliability,” added Podojil.

Landing Gear Contact for DAS Aviation Jon Hein commented, “This expansion is a milestone for DAS Aviation and for our customers who require faster, more reliable landing gear support.”

Hein noted, “By aligning our capabilities with the rest of our portfolio, we’re delivering true full-service coverage and strengthening safety, turn times, and problem-solving across the board.”

DAS Aviation is a FAA Part 145 Repair Station that provides services like: