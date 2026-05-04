Milwaukee Tool Announces Five New Combinations for Hand Tool Sets

Milwaukee Tool has launched five new combinations that users can choose from when purchasing hand tool sets, the majority of which become available in June 2026.

These sets come with various combinations of:

Pliers

Wire strippers

Screwdrivers

Some sets also include PACKOUT low-profile compact organizers, backed by Milwaukee’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

The tools in Milwaukee’s new hand tool sets are backed by a Lifetime Guarantee.

The 2 PC. Comfort Grip Cutting Pliers Set includes:

9" Lineman's Comfort Grip Pliers

8" Diagonal Comfort Grip Cutting Pliers

The 6 PC. Dipped Grip Pliers, Wire Stripper, & Cushion Grip Screwdrivers Set w/ PACKOUT Low-Profile Compact Organizer includes:

9" Lineman's Dipped Grip Pliers

8" Diagonal Dipped Grip Cutting Pliers

8" Long Nose Dipped Grip Pliers

#2 Phillips 4" Cushion Grip Screwdriver

1/4" Slotted 4" Cushion Grip Screwdriver

8-20 AWG Dipped Grip Wire Stripper & Cutter

PACKOUT™ Compact Low-Profile Organizer

The 6 PC. Cushion Grip Screwdrivers Set (USA) w/PACKOUT™ Low-Profile Compact Organizer includes:

#1 Phillips 3" Cushion Grip Screwdriver

#2 Phillips 4" Cushion Grip Screwdriver

#3 Phillips 6" Cushion Grip Screwdriver

1/4" Slotted 4" Cushion Grip Screwdriver

5/16" Slotted 6" Cushion Grip Screwdriver

3/16" Cabinet 6" Cushion Grip Screwdriver

PACKOUT Compact Low-Profile Organizer

The 6 PC. Dipped Grip Cutting Pliers, Wire Stripper, & Cushion Grip Screwdrivers Set includes:

9" Lineman's Dipped Grip Pliers

8" Diagonal Dipped Grip Cutting Pliers

8" Long Nose Dipped Grip Pliers

8-20 AWG Dipped Grip Wire Stripper & Cutter

#2 Phillips 4" Cushion Grip Screwdriver

1/4" Slotted 4" Cushion Grip Screwdriver

The 6 PC. Comfort Grip Cutting Pliers, Wire Stripper, & Cushion Grip Screwdrivers Set includes: