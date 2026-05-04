Milwaukee Tool Announces Five New Combinations for Hand Tool Sets

These sets come with various combinations of pliers, wire strippers and screwdrivers, with some including PACKOUT low-profile compact organizers.
May 4, 2026
2 min read
Milwaukee Tool
A set of six wire strippers, pliers and screwdrivers with red and black handles

6 PC. Dipped Grip Cutting Pliers, Wire Stripper, & Cushion Grip Screwdrivers Set

Milwaukee Tool has launched five new combinations that users can choose from when purchasing hand tool sets, the majority of which become available in June 2026.

These sets come with various combinations of:

  • Pliers
  • Wire strippers
  • Screwdrivers

Some sets also include PACKOUT low-profile compact organizers, backed by Milwaukee’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

The tools in Milwaukee’s new hand tool sets are backed by a Lifetime Guarantee.

The 2 PC. Comfort Grip Cutting Pliers Set includes:

  • 9" Lineman's Comfort Grip Pliers
  • 8" Diagonal Comfort Grip Cutting Pliers

The 6 PC. Dipped Grip Pliers, Wire Stripper, & Cushion Grip Screwdrivers Set w/ PACKOUT Low-Profile Compact Organizer  includes:

  • 9" Lineman's Dipped Grip Pliers
  • 8" Diagonal Dipped Grip Cutting Pliers
  • 8" Long Nose Dipped Grip Pliers
  • #2 Phillips 4" Cushion Grip Screwdriver
  • 1/4" Slotted 4" Cushion Grip Screwdriver
  • 8-20 AWG Dipped Grip Wire Stripper & Cutter
  • PACKOUT™ Compact Low-Profile Organizer

The 6 PC. Cushion Grip Screwdrivers Set (USA) w/PACKOUT™ Low-Profile Compact Organizer includes:

  • #1 Phillips 3" Cushion Grip Screwdriver
  • #2 Phillips 4" Cushion Grip Screwdriver
  • #3 Phillips 6" Cushion Grip Screwdriver
  • 1/4" Slotted 4" Cushion Grip Screwdriver
  • 5/16" Slotted 6" Cushion Grip Screwdriver
  • 3/16" Cabinet 6" Cushion Grip Screwdriver
  • PACKOUT Compact Low-Profile Organizer

The 6 PC. Dipped Grip Cutting Pliers, Wire Stripper, & Cushion Grip Screwdrivers Set includes: 

  • 9" Lineman's Dipped Grip Pliers
  • 8" Diagonal Dipped Grip Cutting Pliers
  • 8" Long Nose Dipped Grip Pliers
  • 8-20 AWG Dipped Grip Wire Stripper & Cutter
  • #2 Phillips 4" Cushion Grip Screwdriver
  • 1/4" Slotted 4" Cushion Grip Screwdriver 

The 6 PC. Comfort Grip Cutting Pliers, Wire Stripper, & Cushion Grip Screwdrivers Set includes:

  • 9" Lineman's Dipped Grip Pliers
  • 8" Diagonal Dipped Grip Cutting Pliers
  • 8" Long Nose Dipped Grip Pliers
  • 8-20 AWG Dipped Grip Wire Stripper & Cutter
  • #2 Phillips 4" Cushion Grip Screwdriver
  • 1/4" Slotted 4" Cushion Grip Screwdriver
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