ATR Renews Global Maintenance Agreement with Air Nostrum Engineering & Maintenance

ATR has announced that the company’s Global Maintenance Agreement (GMA) with Air Nostrum Engineering & Maintenance Operations (ANEM)

The agreement—now renewed for five more years—enables ANEM to access ATR’s component maintenance services for its ATR 72-600 aircraft as well as ATR’s comprehensive systems. This includes specialized component support and exchange and repair services.

Anticipated achievements of this partnership include:

Optimizing aircraft availability

Stabilizing maintenance costs for predictability

Accessing ATR’s pool of Line Replaceable Units (LRU)

ATR has been providing maintenance support to ANEM since 1999, making sure Air Nostrum’s fleet of 12 ATR 72-600s stay ready for flight.

ANEM General Director Fermin Tirado said, “Working directly with the aircraft manufacturer for maintenance has always been the most logical choice for us. No one understands the ATR platform better than ATR, and that depth of knowledge directly translates into reliability for our operations.”

Tirado continued, “The consistent performance delivered by ATR’s support services has been a cornerstone of our performance for over two decades, and renewing our GMA is a reaffirmation of our commitment to maintaining our ATR fleet to the highest standards.”

“This agreement gives us the confidence, technical assurance and long‑term stability we need to keep delivering the dependable service our passengers expect,” noted Tirado.

ATR Senior Vice President Customer Support and Services Stefano Marazzani said, “This renewal reinforces ATR’s commitment to supporting operators throughout the full lifecycle of their aircraft and highlights Air Nostrum and Mel Air’s confidence in the ATR 72‑600 as the most efficient solution for regional routes.”

Marazzani added, “Our turboprop’s performance, paired with AMEM’s technical and operational expertise, along with our robust OEM-backed maintenance services and inventory investments, will ensure sustained competitiveness and operational excellence, focusing together on aircraft availability and CASK control.”