ITP Aero to Provide Advanced Component Repair Services for Pratt & Whitney GTF Engines

ITP Aero and Pratt & Whitney have announced a new agreement covering complex component repair services for the Stator Assembly – Turbine Intermediate Case (TIC) Vane Pack for the PW1500G and PW1900G engines.

There are also plans to industrialize the repair between 2026 and 2028.

The contract—which spans five years—covers TIC vane pack repair services from ITP Aero, providing support for PW1500G and PW1900G engines across Pratt & Whitney’s GTF network.

ITP Aero is part of Pratt & Whitney’s GTF MRO Network, and it is one of only a few companies in the world capable of performing repairs on these components.

The company has also been involved in Pratt & Whitney’s GTF program as a Risk and Revenue Sharing Partner (RRSP) since June 2025.

Executive Vice President of MRO at ITP Aero Alan Jones said, “This agreement represents another step forward in ITP Aero’s contribution to the GTF programme across the engine lifecycle”

Jones added, “Building on our role as an RRSP and our existing aftermarket services, we are adding complex component repair capability alongside our manufacturing activities to support the in‑service fleet.”

Pratt & Whitney is an RTX business.