StandardAero Earns 2026 Top Shop Award for ‘Best Engine Overhaul’

StandardAero has officially earned the ‘Best Engine Overhaul’ award in the annual The145.com Top Shop Awards and accepted the award at MRO Americas 2026.

While this is the fourth consecutive year that StandardAero has been named ‘Best Engine Overhaul’ at these awards, the company has been honored with a Top Shop Award every year for fifteen years running.

The Top Shop Awards recognize companies with achievements in the aviation maintenance industry like:

Bolstering innovation

Integrating modern technologies

Offering outstanding customer support

This year, participants submitted 11,175 nominations and 6,021 votes across 50 repair categories for the peer-driven awards.

StandardAero Senior Vice President, Global Sales – Commercial Engine Services Rebecca Lane said, “StandardAero is honored and privileged to have been recognized with the ‘Best Engine Overhaul’ award again this year.”

Lane continued, “This award reflects the focus on customer satisfaction held by every one of StandardAero’s 8,000 employees, and our commitment to delivering exceptional aerospace services to operators worldwide.”

“It’s encouraging to see those organizations that help set the benchmark for excellence in our industry—both big and small—recognized through these accolades, and we thank everyone who voted for us in this year’s Top Shop awards,” added Lane.