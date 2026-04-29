AFI KLM E&M and Woodward Enter Elite-Level Licensing Agreement for LEAP Engine MRO Services

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) recently announced a new Elite Licensed Repair Service Facility (LRSF) Agreement with Woodward.

The agreement permits AFI KLM E&M to provide MRO services for Woodward components used in CFM International LEAP-1A and LEAP-1B engines, including:

Actuators

Fuel controls

Pumps

Valves

As AFI KLM E&M’s is a CFM Premier MRO Provider, the team is prepared to provide next-gen engine support and respond to rising global demand for reliable MRO services.

The agreement also benefits airline operators by creating more repair capabilities for fuel system components, which helps to achieve:

Shorter turnaround times

Improved operational efficiency

Maximized fleet ability

Minimal maintenance-related disruptions

Executive Vice President Air France-KLM E&M Anne Brachet said, “This agreement marks an important milestone in expanding our LEAP engine support capabilities and further strengthening our collaboration with Woodward.”

Brachet continued, “As the LEAP fleet continues to grow, our priority is to provide our customers with reliable, high-performance MRO solutions that ensure operational continuity and cost efficiency. This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering best-in-class support for next-generation engines.”

Woodward Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Service John DiSilvestro said, “This agreement reflects the start of a new chapter in our relationship with AFI KLM E&M, and we are honored to add such a reputable provider of services to the Woodward Elite LRSF network.”

DiSilvestro added, “With an ever-growing fleet of CFM LEAP engines, having a trusted and experienced services provider like AFI KLM E&M is critical to ensuring seamless service delivery and customer satisfaction.”