Advance Lifts Showcases Production (P) Series Lift Tables With Potential for Extended Service Life

With patented Platform Centering Devices, the Production Series lifts can stay aligned under load, which helps to extend their lift life by two or three times.
April 28, 2026
Advance Lifts
A blue metal scissor lift with hydraulics

Advance Lifts is highlighting its Production (P) Series Lift Tables that are designed for long-term use while achieving the lowest cost per cycle possible.

With patented Platform Centering Devices, the Production Series lifts can stay aligned under load, which helps to extend their lift life by two or three times.

Other key features of the Production Series lift tables include:

  • Machine-grade hydraulic cylinders with return lines
  • Double wire braided pressure hoses with JIC fittings
  • Baked enamel finish for corrosion resistance
  • Mild steel reservoirs

All P Series lifts prioritize compliance by adhering to ANSI codes and including Underwriter Laboratory listed control assemblies.

While these lifts are covered by warranty, their service life can often extend up to three or four times the length of the warranty. Advance Lifts also provides an online Production Scissor Lifts Application Guide to ensure the proper use to achieve a longer service life.

The Production Series lifts are available in several models, including scissor configurations like:

  • Single
  • Double wide
  • Double long

Advance Lifts produces a range of dock lifts and scissor lift tables, all of which are manufactured in the United States.

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