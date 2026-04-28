AAR Advances MRO Sustainability by Completing Greensboro Solar Panel Installation

AAR CORP. recently installed solar panels on six buildings at its Greensboro Airframe MRO facility, showcasing dedication to improving sustainability in aviation.

The project involved installing 7,770 solar panels across the facility, which will now produce excess energy that AAR can put back into the grid.

AAR plans for the solar panels to offset 50% of energy usage at the facility while reducing around 2,000 metric tons of carbon emissions each year.

The project also involved a solar feasibility study and glare hazard analysis by Pisgah Energy, collaborating with Piedmont Triad International Airport and the FAA.

Pisgah Energy was also responsible for project stages involving the creation of the solar panels, such as:

Design

Development

Installation

Pisgah Energy’s President and Senior Project Developer Evan Becka said, “Installing solar photovoltaic on airport property is challenging in and of itself.”

Becka continued, “The sheer scale of the AAR project is on a different level, demonstrating a strong commitment to reducing CO 2 e emissions through the generation of on-site renewable energy.”

“In fact, at 4.6MWdc, collectively, these projects represent Guilford County’s largest rooftop solar installation. As a Greensboro native, it’s a real point of pride for my company to have played a part in that achievement,” added Becka.

AAR’s leader of sustainability efforts and Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Administrative Officer, and Secretary Jessica Garascia said, “As we celebrate Earth Day, we are proud to add solar panels to another facility, further demonstrating our investment in sustainability.”