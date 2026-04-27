Execaire Aviation Joins Embraer’s Authorized Service Center Network

Embraer has expanded its capacity to serve executive jet customers based in Canada by adding Execaire Aviation to its Authorized Service Center Network.

Now, Execaire Aviation is permitted to perform line maintenance at its Toronto location on Embraer aircraft like:

Legacy 450

Legacy 500

Phenom 100

Phenom 300

Praetor 500

Praetor 600

This is now the third Embraer Authorized Service Center located in Canada.

Execaire Aviation provides aviation services like:

Aircraft maintenance

Aircraft management

Aircraft charger and sales

FBO services

Execaire Aviation President Michael Fedele says, “Becoming an Embraer Authorized Service Center is a significant milestone for Execaire Aviation and reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class maintenance and support to our customers.”

Fedele continues, “As demand for Embraer aircraft continues to grow across Canada, we are proud to expand our capabilities to support operators of the Phenom, Praetor and Legacy platforms.”

“This partnership reflects our shared dedication to safety, reliability, and an exceptional customer experience,” adds Fedele.

Embraer Services & Support Vice President MRO Services Frank Stevens says, “We are pleased to partner with Execaire Aviation to serve our customers in Canada.”

He adds, “They have a proven record of delivering best-in-class services for executive aviation in the country, and we are excited to move forward with this partnership.”

“We will continue working hard to grow our capacity, capabilities, and footprint in North America and worldwide,” notes Stevens.