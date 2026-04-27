Mayhew Tools Debuts New Heavy-Duty Five-Piece General Pneumatic Set

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) has launched a new general pneumatic set for heavy-duty industrial applications.
The 5 Pc. General Pneumatic Set is made with high-strength alloy steel and is ideal for applications like:
- Cutting through metal
- Separating components
- Driving pins
Mayhew’s all-new pneumatic set comes with five different tools that each have a .401 Turn-Type style shank. They also resist corrosion due to their black oxide finish, reducing chances of wear and rust
The five tools included in the pneumatic set and their key applications are:
31956: Pneumatic Double Cut Body Ripper (6”)
- Panel separation
- Trimming welds and patch areas
- Cutting through thin sheet metal
31972: Pneumatic Cold Chisel (5/8 x 6-1/4”)
- Cutting seized nuts and bolts
- Splitting rivets
- Cutting tack welds
- Removing brackets
31987: Pneumatic Hammer (1 x 6”)
- Driving and seating components
- Freeing stuck parts
- Shaping and straightening
32000: Pneumatic Taper Punch (1/4 x 6”)
- Aligning holes during assembly of brackets and flanges
- Starting misaligned fasteners
- Positioning parts for pin or bolt installation
32045: Pneumatic Punch Pin/Drift (1/2 x 6”)
- Driving out roll and dowel pins
- Removing hinge pins
- Knocking out stubborn pins prior to pressing or service
This set is backed by a lifetime warranty and is available at an MSRP of $99.98.