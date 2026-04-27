Mayhew Tools Debuts New Heavy-Duty Five-Piece General Pneumatic Set

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) has launched a new general pneumatic set for heavy-duty industrial applications.

The 5 Pc. General Pneumatic Set is made with high-strength alloy steel and is ideal for applications like:

Cutting through metal

Separating components

Driving pins

Mayhew’s all-new pneumatic set comes with five different tools that each have a .401 Turn-Type style shank. They also resist corrosion due to their black oxide finish, reducing chances of wear and rust

The five tools included in the pneumatic set and their key applications are:

31956: Pneumatic Double Cut Body Ripper (6”)

Panel separation

Trimming welds and patch areas

Cutting through thin sheet metal

31972: Pneumatic Cold Chisel (5/8 x 6-1/4”)

Cutting seized nuts and bolts

Splitting rivets

Cutting tack welds

Removing brackets

31987: Pneumatic Hammer (1 x 6”)

Driving and seating components

Freeing stuck parts

Shaping and straightening

32000: Pneumatic Taper Punch (1/4 x 6”)

Aligning holes during assembly of brackets and flanges

Starting misaligned fasteners

Positioning parts for pin or bolt installation

32045: Pneumatic Punch Pin/Drift (1/2 x 6”)

Driving out roll and dowel pins

Removing hinge pins

Knocking out stubborn pins prior to pressing or service

This set is backed by a lifetime warranty and is available at an MSRP of $99.98.