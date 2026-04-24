Straight Flight Named HF120 Engine Authorized Service Provider by GE Honda Aero Engines
Straight Flight has been designated as an Authorized Service Provider (ASP) for the HF120 engine by GE Honda Aero Engines (GHAE).
Straight Flight is a repair station with FAA Part 145 approval based at Centennial Airport (KAPA). As an ASP, the company will perform line maintenance and engine support services for HF120 engines.
To ensure success when working with next-gen advanced propulsion systems like the HF120, Straight Flight is optimizing its technical expertise through:
- Specialized training
- Tooling
- Accessing manufacturer resources
GE Honda Aero Engines’ Authorized Service Providers perform services like:
- Line maintenance
- Engine removal
- Engine rental
This global network also oversees GHAE’s Engine Maintenance Care (EMC) program, which offers coverage for:
- Parts
- Labor
- Rental engine support
- Scheduled and unscheduled maintenance
GE Honda Aero Engines President Tim Varga said, "We are pleased to welcome Straight Flight to our global Authorized Service Provider network.”
Varga continued, "Straight Flight’s decades of experience, strong technical capabilities, and commitment to customer service align well with GHAE’s standards and will provide owners and operators with additional high-quality support options."
Straight Flight General Manager Mark Singer commented, "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer support.”
Singer added, "By working closely with GE Honda Aero Engines, we are expanding our ability to deliver reliable, on-time, and on-budget solutions while maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality."