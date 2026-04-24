Liebherr and Envoy Air Enter New Landing Gear Overhaul Agreement

Liebherr Aerospace Saline, Inc. has entered a new agreement to provide overhaul and systems maintenance for landing gear on Embraer 175-E1 aircraft in the Envoy Air Inc. fleet.

Under the new program, Liebherr will perform complete restoration of the aircraft based on Embraer’s operational requirements of 12 calendar years or 30,000 flight cycles.

Liebherr-Aerospace has been investing in its MRO significantly throughout the last three years and using lean principles with goals like:

Improve repair chain efficiency

Increase first pass yield

Enhance supply chain resilience

Maintain high quality standards

Liebherr Aerospace Saline, Inc. Managing Director Commercial Will Dew commented, “We are very pleased to welcome Envoy Air into our Liebherr network landing gear overhaul full support portfolio.”

“We look forward to supporting Envoy Air’s operations and contributing to the continued success of their E175 fleet,” added Dew.

Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH (Germany) was responsible for developing and manufacturing the complete landing gear system for Embraer E1 E-Jets.