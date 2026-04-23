Lufthansa Technik Canada Completes First Live Engine Event

Lufthansa Technik Canada (LTCA) has announced the completion of its first ever live engine event, confirming that the facility is ready for full operations of LEAP-1B engine services.

The LTCA team performed the maintenance at an interim facility in Calgary, which has eight maintenance bays, two training engines and capacity for scalable engine maintenance.

Lufthansa Technik Canada’s Calgary headquarters employs more than 80 professionals, and it has full regulatory compliance with Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA) after a successful audit.

In the future, LTCA will operate out of a permanent location based at Calgary International Airport, where the company is developing an engine maintenance facility spanning 150,000 square feet, set for construction in Q2 2026. This facility will also host the first test cell for next-gen aircraft engines in Canada.

This facility and LTCA’s membership in the MES (Mobile Engine Services) network will allow LTCA to offer LEAB-1B engine services to North American customers, with benefits like:

Shorter turnaround times

Improved operational agility

Enhanced supply chain resilience

Lufthansa Technik Canada President & CEO Max Schramm said, “With the successful completion of our first engine in Calgary, we are further strengthening our LEAP-1B capabilities in North America.”

Schramm added, “This milestone reflects both the strength of our network and the dedication of our local teams — delivering value closer to our customers.”

Lufthansa Technik Vice President Engine Services Derrick Siebert commented, “Bringing the Calgary facility into live operation is a further step in strengthening our global network for LEAP engine services.”

Siebert continued, “It allows us to support our customers in the vicinity of their operation with consistent, high‑quality services while remaining responsive to evolving customer needs across the Americas.”