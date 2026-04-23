ANTAVIA Named Authorized Repair Station for Héroux Devtek Landing Gear

ANTAVIA has officially entered a new agreement to operate as an Authorized Repair Center (ARC) for landing gear by Héroux-Devtek.

ANTAVIA is an AMETEK MRO business that performs MRO for aircraft in the business and commercial aviation sectors.

Under the new agreement, ANTAVIA will perform MRO activities for landing gear equipment used on Embraer Praetor and Embraer Legacy aircraft in Europe.

ANTAVIA DVP Business Manager Laurent Bouissou stated, “ANTAVIA brings extensive experience supporting Héroux-Devtek designed landing gear, supported by strong engineering resources and comprehensive in-house capabilities including non-destructive testing, machining, surface treatment and painting.”

Bouissou added, “This combination enables ANTAVIA to meet demanding turnaround and quality requirements expected by business jet operators.”

Héroux-Devtek Vice President, Engineering & Product Support Marc-Olivier Gagnon said, “We are pleased to welcome ANTAVIA into Héroux-Devtek’s network of Authorised Repair Centres supporting the Embraer Praetor programme across Europe.”

Gagnon continued, “ANTAVIA’s technical expertise, responsiveness, and established quality processes position it to support operators across the region.”

“This agreement expands ANTAVIA’s authorised landing gear repair capabilities and supports broader engagement within the business jet aviation market,” noted Bouissou.

Bouissou added, “It also reflects ongoing investment in tooling, engineering expertise, and infrastructure at ANTAVIA’s facilities in Paris and Campsas (Toulouse). An ARC agreement is a strong tie between the component MRO, such as ANTAVIA, and the OEM. It demonstrates a high level of trust between both parties.”