Pratt & Whitney Announces Major U.S. MRO Expansions in Texas, Florida and Arkansas

Pratt & Whitney has announced plans to grow three of its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities in the United States with an investment worth more than $100 million.

The MRO locations that Pratt & Whitney is investing in are located in:

Irving, Texas

Springdale, Arkansas

West Palm Beach, Florida

By installing updated equipment and expanding the facilities, Pratt & Whitney aims to increase maintenance capacity for GTF engines and improve the efficiency and speed of MRO operations.

In Irving, Texas, Pratt & Whitney has invested $78 million to open a brand-new facility for its Commercial Serviceable Assets business. This segment oversees the purchasing and distribution of used serviceable material (USM) and engines, helping to mitigate parts shortages.

Benefits of this investment include:

Increasing stock of USM by 60% or more

Reducing engine turnaround times

Expanding part repair development capability

Growing MRO quick-turn capacity

In West Palm Beach, Florida, Pratt & Whitney has invested around $20 million in its Engine Center, adding around 50,000 square feet of space and achieving a 40% rise in GTF MRO capacity.

The company is also upgrading the equipment at the facility, which will modernize processes for:

Engine assembly and disassembly

Cleaning

Machining

Testing

Warehousing

In Springdale, Arkansas, Pratt & Whitney has added 7,000 square feet to its Propulsion Systems Division, an investment worth around $4.7 million.

This achieves benefits like:

More space for military and commercial engine case repairs

Capability for GTF additive manufacturing repairs

Reduced process time by 60% or more

Pratt & Whitney Senior Vice President, Commercial Engines Operations, Rob Griffiths said, “These investments demonstrate Pratt & Whitney’s continued commitment to lifting our airline customers’ GTF fleets.”

Griffiths added, “Across these three U.S. facilities, we are investing to increase throughput of GTF engines and parts, adding repair capabilities and deploying new technologies to return engines to our customers as quickly as possible.”

Pratt & Whitney is an RTX business.