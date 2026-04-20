Testek Solutions Debuts New Solution to Automate Hydraulic Aircraft Component Testing
Testek Solutions has launched the newest iteration of its Automatic Data Acquisition System (ADAS) that aims to enable automated hydraulic component testing at MROs and in commercial production.
The ADAS 2.0 platform allows for faster, more precise testing for a wider range of aircraft components by implementing:
- PC-based data acquisition hardware
- FPGA-based control
- Test automation software
Other key capabilities of ADAS 2.0 include:
- Rapid data acquisition and processing
- Expanded support for modern communication protocols and next-generation aircraft components
- Ability to adapt test parameters and grow capabilities alongside requirement changes
- Clear path to upgrading existing ADAS systems
ADAS 2.0’s expanded capabilities offer benefits like:
- Quicker test times
- Increased throughput
- Improved flexibility across test requirements and component types
- Minimal training for operators
- Reduced frequency of costly overhauls
ADAS 2.0 is built on a modern Windows 11 platform and is aligned with Department of Defense cybersecurity standards, meaning it helps repair shops stay compliant with regulatory bodies while enhancing the long-term reliability of the system.
Testek Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Todd Meredith said, “ADAS has been an industry standard for decades.”
Meredith added, “ADAS 2.0 represents a complete modernization of this sophisticated test platform, giving our customers a faster, more flexible system that supports next-generation aircraft technologies while protecting the investments they’ve already made in their existing test infrastructure.”