Veryon Expands Aviation Maintenance Suite by Adding GSE and Work Center Solutions

Veryon is adding Veryon Work Center and Veryon GSE to its unified suite of aviation maintenance software solutions.

The company plans to debut the new solutions at MRO Americas in Orlando, Florida, which is being hosted from April 21-23.

Until now, Veryon GSE and Veryon Work Center operated under the EBIS brand, which Veryon recently acquired from Tronair.

By integrating these solutions with its overarching maintenance software suite, Veryon uses workflows and shared data to optimize:

Maintenance tracking

Troubleshooting

Technical publications

MRO execution

Veryon’s maintenance software also uses Veryon AIRE, which is an AI-powered program that helps maintenance technicians:

Identify repeat issues with an aircraft

Choose the most effective repairs

Make decisions confidently and quickly

While Veryon GSE is designed to help ground handling servicers and Part 121 commercial airlines and airports, Veryon Work Center supports:

Part 145 repair stations

A&P repair shops

Service centers

OEMs

FBOs

Both of these solutions add more capabilities to Veryon Tracking and Tracking+ that increase fleet management efficiency, such as:

Work order

Quoting

Parts

Inventory management

Ground support equipment (GSE) management

Veryon Work Center benefits maintenance operators by helping streamline operations and stay ready for audits. It can be used to support tasks like:

Work orders

Labor tracking

Scheduling

Compliance

Invoicing

Documentation

Baker Avionics Owner and Accountable Manager Greg Baker said, "It basically takes the place of three to four employees."

Baker added, "For small shops, that's a big plus. It saves time, saves money, and streamlines everything."

Veryon GSE supports ground support service providers coordinate resources and reduce downtime by providing insights into:

Asset status

Maintenance schedules

Parts magement

Operational readiness

Veryon CEO Bethany Little said, "Aviation operators and MROs are under growing pressure to do more with fewer resources while managing increasingly complex operations.”

Little continued, "With the introduction of Veryon Work Center and Veryon GSE, we're giving operators and maintenance teams modern, purpose-built solutions that simplify operations and provide greater visibility across their entire asset and repair environment, from aircraft in the hangar to equipment on the ramp."