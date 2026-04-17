Milwaukee Tool Debuts New Side Load Ground Rod Driver Solutions

Milwaukee Tool has announced a new side load ground rod driver that improves safety during use and preserves rod integrity.

The SDS Max Side Load Ground Rod Driver is compatible with SDS Max demolition hammers that have at least17 ft-lbs (23 J) of impact energy in hammer-only mode.

This ground rod driver works with rods in the following sizes:

1/2 inch

5/8 inch

3/4 inch

It’s effective with rods that are:

Copper-cladded

Galvanized

Stainless steel

As it features an offset design, this driver enables users to load it from the side and avoid needing a ladder or overhead solution. Its top load cup is also there to ensure the ground rod reaches its full depth.

This solution also helps prevent rod gashes by offering a secure grip with no pinching.

The SDS Max Side Load Ground Rod Driver is backed by a two-year limited warranty.